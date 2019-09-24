17-year-old Hesperia boy dies after being shot, dropped off at hospital, authorities say

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday evening in Hesperia, authorities said.Deputies responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a report of shots heard in the 16200 block of Sultana Street, where they found several expended cartridge casings in the roadway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.About ten minutes later, the department's dispatch center received a call indicating that a shooting victim had been dropped off at a local hospital, officials said.The teen patient was pronounced dead at the medical center. He was later identified as David Becerra, a resident of Hesperia, a sheriff's news release said.Homicide investigators launched an investigation at the scene on Sultan Street and determined that the cartridge casings were connected to David's killing.No description of the shooting was available.