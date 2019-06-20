17-year-old boy shot, wounded in Chino 'over a drug deal,' police say; 2 suspects at large

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Chino, prompting an hourlong lockdown of schools near the scene, authorities said.Two suspects were in custody and two "primary" suspects were being sought, according to Chino police."The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects shot him over a drug deal," police said in a statement.Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Heather Circle. Two male suspects were initially sought in the Chino and Ramona avenues, investigators said.The injured teenager was listed in stable condition, according to police. The minor's name and the identities of the two suspects in custody were not disclosed.Shortly after 1 p.m., all lockdowns in the area were lifted and students were allowed to be picked up from nearby campuses.Descriptions of the two individuals who remained at large were not available.