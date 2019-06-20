17-year-old boy shot, wounded in Chino 'over a drug deal,' police say; 2 suspects at large

By ABC7.com staff
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Chino, prompting an hourlong lockdown of schools near the scene, authorities said.

Two suspects were in custody and two "primary" suspects were being sought, according to Chino police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects shot him over a drug deal," police said in a statement.

Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Heather Circle. Two male suspects were initially sought in the Chino and Ramona avenues, investigators said.

The injured teenager was listed in stable condition, according to police. The minor's name and the identities of the two suspects in custody were not disclosed.

Shortly after 1 p.m., all lockdowns in the area were lifted and students were allowed to be picked up from nearby campuses.

Descriptions of the two individuals who remained at large were not available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinosan bernardino countyshootingdrugteenagerchild shot
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News