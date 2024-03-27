Girl, 17, ID'd after fatally shooting self with deputy's gun at Industry station, authorities say

INDUSTRY, Calif. (CNS) -- Officials on Tuesday identified a 17-year-old girl who died after she allegedly grabbed a deputy's gun and shot herself during an altercation at the Industry sheriff's station.

The shooting occurred about Sunday night at the station at 150 N. Hudson Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Johanna Gonzalez of La Puente died at the scene, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Department, which listed her death as suicide. The cause of death was listed as "gunshot wound of head."

"Investigators learned that on Sunday ... at approximately 7:25 p.m., Industry Sheriff's Station deputies received a family disturbance call for service on the 300 block of Clintwood Avenue in the city of La Puente," the sheriff's department said in a statement Monday morning.

"The juvenile's foster parent reported that the juvenile was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis. Deputies responded to the scene; however, the juvenile had already left on foot before the deputies arrived," the sheriff's statement said.

Sheriff's officials said they didn't know where Gonzalez was headed at the time of the call. The distance between the La Puente home and Industry sheriff's station is approximately one mile.

About 7:40 p.m., Gonzalez knocked on the door of the station and gained entry, and she withdrew a deputy's handgun during an altercation that ensued, sheriff's Lt. Art Spencer told reporters at the scene.

During the struggle, the girl "suffered a self-inflicted wound," Spencer said.

An attorney for the girl's family said they want to do their own investigation into the circumstances of her death.

"Knowing her size, her physical capabilities, I find it incredibly hard to believe that she would be able to disarm a deputy who had their weapon properly holstered," attorney Delaney Miller told ABC7. Before her death, the girl was being fostered by her aunt and uncle.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there are ways to get help. Just call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 at any time.