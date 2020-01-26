17-year-old boy dies after being shot in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after being shot in Exposition Park.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired along the 3700 block of South Harvard Boulevard shortly after midnight and discovered the teenager suffering from gunshots wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exposition parklos angeleslos angeles countyfatal shootingteen shotshootingteen killedteenager
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in OC
Chino Hills teacher accused of assaulting young student in class
Alhambra shooting leaves 2 dead in apartment; suspect arrested
Super Bowl security: LASD prepping ahead of 2022 game in SoCal
Man killed, teen girl injured after car crashes into Tustin home
Investigation underway after 1-year-old foster boy dies in Palmdale
Fireworks accident injures 12 during Lunar New Year celebration in Garden Grove
Show More
Anaheim resident shoots, kills suspect during car burglary
Memorial service held for Los Angeles sheriff's detective
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats hold block party in Carson
San Onofre nuclear plant dismantling expected in February
More TOP STORIES News