Student, 17, arrested for alleged social media threat against Ramona High School

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old student was arrested for an alleged social media threat against Ramona High School in Riverside, police said.

Riverside police said multiple reports were received Sunday night of a possibly threatening social media post against the high school.

After an investigation, police identified the student alleged to have made the post and arrested the 17-year-old boy.

Police said the student will be booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of criminal threats and illegal possession of ammunition.

The identity of the student was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.
