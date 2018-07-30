An 18-year-old man was arrested for murder and elder abuse after a 73-year-old man died early Saturday morning at a home in Riverside, authorities said.A report of "unknown trouble" prompted a response from officers to a residence in the 3300 block of Lime Street shortly after midnight, Riverside police said in a statement.They encountered one man outside and an elderly man "in medical distress and with suspicious injuries" inside a converted garage behind the home, the news release said. Firefighters and paramedics were summoned to the scene, where the 73-year-old was pronounced dead despite their efforts.His name was withheld, pending notification of his family.Investigators determined that a caretaker had gone to the garage to check on the victim, but the door was locked."After being unable to open the door with their keys, the adult male suspect suddenly opened the locked door from within," the statement said. "The caretaker noticed the injuries on the elderly victim and notified police."Robbery-Homicide detectives took over the investigation, and Juan Barraza was later arrested in the case. He was being held without bail.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police Detective Dave Riedeman at (951) 353-7244 or driedeman@riversideca.gov, or Detective Jim Brandt at (951) 353-7137 or jbrandt@riversideca.gov.