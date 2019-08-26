19-year-old found dead in Santa Monica apartment was shot by his brother after argument, police say

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot during an altercation with his brother in Santa Monica, according to authorities.

Police responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Boulevard around 6:35 p.m. Sunday. The victim was found inside an apartment complex. Authorities notified the coroner's office shortly after midnight Monday about the death.

Police confirmed the teen was shot at least once, but the official cause of death has not yet been released. Details surrounding the incident between the two brothers were not immediately available.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Charles Mondev.

Police said no arrests have been made in the ongoing homicide investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa monicalos angeles countyhomicide investigationhomicideteen
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NB 2 Fwy reopens after Eagle Rock brush fire shuts down lanes
CA suing Trump administration over rollback of child immigrant protections
DTLA bar upgrading security after trans women ejected
LAPD seeking public's help in finding missing Chatsworth teen
2 suspects arrested for robbery at Canoga Park mall
2 injured after vehicle slams into business in Downey
Man paddleboards from SF to Hawaii in 76 days
Show More
7 uninjured after plane crashes at Santa Barbara Airport
President Trump says great 'unity' at G7 summit in France
Glendale school embracing promotes with green cafeteria initiative
Teenage girl in grave condition after house fire
Suspect arrested for alleged double murder in Ojai
More TOP STORIES News