MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Two people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a clerk during a robbery at a Mid-City gas station earlier this month, Los Angeles police announced Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed murder and robbery charges on 29-year-old Young Yooun and 28-year-old Courtney Brandon Campbell.
Yooun was arrested by homicide investigators near the 1100 block of South Harvard on July 9, and Campbell was arrested by FBI-LAPD Task Force members in the 1900 block of Curson Avenue on Monday, an LAPD press release stated.
The arrests are in connection to the July 3 shooting of 52- year-old Los Angeles resident Akram Hanna.
The fatal shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. at a Shell gas station near Venice and Hauser boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police said the clerk was struck multiple times by gunfire during the robbery, which involved two suspects. It's unclear if there was a struggle or if the clerk complied with the suspects' demands. The store owner told Eyewitness News that he's sure the clerk complied.
Hanna was pronounced dead at the scene.
The owner of the gas station said the victim was a humble and hard-working family man.
"It's devastating. It's devastating," owner Mazen Elkhoury said. "Right now, the business is not important to me. The business is just business - it comes and goes. We're talking about a life here."