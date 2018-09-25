2 arrested in Santa Ana string of armed robberies

Lizeth Carrillo, 21, and Fernando Velasquez, 28, arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in Santa Ana.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in Santa Ana.

Fernando Velasquez, 28, was identified as the suspect who allegedly targeted two Game Stop stores and two gas stations between Sept. 19 and 23. Lizeth Carrillo, 21, was identified as the alleged getaway driver in the crimes.

Detectives believe the suspects may also be responsible for additional robberies in the Orange County area.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, a patrol officer spotted Velasquez walking in the 400 block of S. Maple Street and took him into custody without incident. Detectives were called and took over the continuing investigation.

Detectives were then able to identify Carrillo as the driver and arrested her at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Velasquez and Carrillo were booked on armed robbery charges.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating whether a string of gas station robberies that occurred overnight Sunday in Orange County are connected.



The first robbery took place at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at a Game Stop in the 1000 block of S. Main Street. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. At about 8:45 p.m. the next day, another Game Stop store in the 2800 block of S. Bristol Street was also targeted under the same circumstances.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the suspect entered a Shell gas station in the 2600 block of N. Bristol Street, brandished a black handgun and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The same thing occurred just 30 minutes later at a USA gas station in the 2700 block of W. McFadden Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone with any additional information on the robbery series is asked to call (714) 245-8323 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberygas stationSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for 2004 sex assault
Body found between 2 train cars in Torrance
Police: DTLA suspect linked to 3 murders, 4 assaults
Ontario officer wounded in Vegas shooting is back on the job
Deputy shot, suspect killed in City Terrace shooting
LA County workers rally for fair contracts in DTLA
2 sought in connection to theft at Corona gym
Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Show More
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
LA County Sheriff's Department offers tips to survive active shooter situation
Trump says Dems using 'con game' to sink Kavanaugh court bid
Politicians, celebs educate potential LA voters on Voter Registration Day
Santa Barbara County high school students treated after taking Xanax
More News