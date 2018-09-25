2 arrested in Santa Ana string of armed robberies

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in Santa Ana.
Fernando Velasquez, 28, was identified as the suspect who allegedly targeted two Game Stop stores and two gas stations between Sept. 19 and 23. Lizeth Carrillo, 21, was identified as the alleged getaway driver in the crimes.
Detectives believe the suspects may also be responsible for additional robberies in the Orange County area.
At about 10 p.m. Monday, a patrol officer spotted Velasquez walking in the 400 block of S. Maple Street and took him into custody without incident. Detectives were called and took over the continuing investigation.
Detectives were then able to identify Carrillo as the driver and arrested her at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
Velasquez and Carrillo were booked on armed robbery charges.
The first robbery took place at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at a Game Stop in the 1000 block of S. Main Street. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. At about 8:45 p.m. the next day, another Game Stop store in the 2800 block of S. Bristol Street was also targeted under the same circumstances.
At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the suspect entered a Shell gas station in the 2600 block of N. Bristol Street, brandished a black handgun and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The same thing occurred just 30 minutes later at a USA gas station in the 2700 block of W. McFadden Avenue, authorities said.
Anyone with any additional information on the robbery series is asked to call (714) 245-8323 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.