OC gas station robberies: Authorities investigate string of incidents in Santa Ana and Placentia

Authorities are investigating whether a string of gas station robberies that occurred overnight Sunday in Orange County are connected.

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The most recent of the three incidents happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a Circle K located at the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Richfield in Placentia.

The clerk at that location said he did not believe that the two suspects who held him up were involved in the other robberies. The clerk said the Placentia robbers, apparent amateurs, became startled and dropped some of the cigarettes and cash they were trying to steal.

The other two robberies happened in nearby Santa Ana. A man walked into a Shell gas station in the 2600 block of Bristol Street just before 11 p.m., took an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk and fled in a dark-colored car.

About 15 minutes later, a USA gas station in the 2700 block of McFadden was also robbed at gunpoint. Investigators said the M.O. in that incident was similar to the previous one, and they believe the same robber was involved.

No description of the suspects was released.
