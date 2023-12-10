Rapper 2 Chainz reportedly hospitalized after Miami car crash

Rapper 2 Chainz was reportedly hospitalized following a car crash in Florida.

It happened early Saturday morning in Miami, according to a report. The 46-year-old took to Instagram shortly after to share a video of himself being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

The clip shows him zooming in on a black car on the street with significant front-end damage.

The rapper was reportedly traveling in a vehicle when he was rear-ended.

The extent of his injuries are still unknown and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.