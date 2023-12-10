WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Rapper 2 Chainz reportedly hospitalized after Miami car crash

KABC logo
Sunday, December 10, 2023 7:40PM
Rapper 2 Chainz reportedly hospitalized after Miami car crash
EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper 2 Chainz was reportedly hospitalized following a car crash in Florida.

Rapper 2 Chainz was reportedly hospitalized following a car crash in Florida.

It happened early Saturday morning in Miami, according to a report. The 46-year-old took to Instagram shortly after to share a video of himself being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

The clip shows him zooming in on a black car on the street with significant front-end damage.

The rapper was reportedly traveling in a vehicle when he was rear-ended.

The extent of his injuries are still unknown and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW