2 people critically injured after small plane crashes at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two people were critically injured after a small plane they were in crashed at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima.

Authorities said the single-engine Cessna 150L crashed near the 12600 block of West Osborne Street around 5:10 p.m. Monday. Two people who were onboard were extracted from the mangled mess.

The victims, a 13-year-old boy and 60-year-old man, were taken to Holy Cross Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed the remains of the aircraft, which crashed right near the Los Angeles County Air Operations facility. Firefighters and emergency personnel launch helicopters from that facility and were quick to respond to the scene.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
