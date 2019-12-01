2 dead after fire breaks out in Santa Clarita home

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people died after a fire broke out at a home in Santa Clarita Saturday.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before noon in the 28900 block of Flowerpark Drive with smoke billowing out from the home's attic. The fire was extinguished by 1 p.m.

A woman was declared dead at the scene. A man died after being transported to a local hospital.

Officials said only the two victims were inside the house.

The fire reportedly starting in a bedroom before spreading to the attic.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
