HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Two people were killed and three were transported to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach Monday night.
The crash involving two vehicles occurred in the 18200 block of Beach Boulevard at approximately 9:25 p.m.
Two victims were dead when firefighters arrived to the scene.
Details regarding the identity of the victims was not immediately available.
Footage from AIR7 HD showed a red car near the sidewalk and a white car beside it.
Police were on scene investigating.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
2 dead, 3 transported to trauma center following multi-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News