2 dead, 3 transported to trauma center following multi-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Two people were killed and three were transported to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach Monday night.The crash involving two vehicles occurred in the 18200 block of Beach Boulevard at approximately 9:25 p.m.Two victims were dead when firefighters arrived to the scene.Details regarding the identity of the victims was not immediately available.Footage from AIR7 HD showed a red car near the sidewalk and a white car beside it.Police were on scene investigating.