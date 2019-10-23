2 dead, including suspect, after shooting at Long Beach bar

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed, including a suspect, after a shooting at a bar in Long Beach, police said.

Police said a patrol officer responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday around 12:20 a.m. at Bottom's Up sports bar in the 1700 block of Artesia Boulevard.

The officer heard the gunshots when arriving outside the bar and began firing. Police said the male suspect was found dead inside the bar and another unidentified person was also found dead inside.

Another person was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

No arrest have been made at the moment.

Police are still investigating the incident.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
