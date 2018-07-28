2 dead, several injured in South LA drive-by shooting

Two people are dead and several others are wounded following a drive-by shooting outside of a liquor store in South Los Angeles Saturday night.The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 900 block of West 88th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said a total of six people were hurt in the incident.One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were discovered critically wounded. Sheriff's officials later confirmed a second death in the incident.Another person suffered a graze wound, fire officials said.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said suspects were seen driving away in a dark vehicle. A detailed description of the vehicle was not immediately released.Witnesses said they heard about 15 gunshots and saw two gunmen.No other information was immediately released. Anyone with more information was encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.