A woman and her teenage grandchild were critically injured and two dogs were killed after an explosive fire at a Compton home.Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to the 16000 block of S. Essey Avenue at about 12:30 a.m., where they found a structure fully involved in flames.There were small explosions coming from the burning home, but crews were able to knock down the fire in 15 minutes, officials said.During a primary search, the woman and the teen were found suffering from smoke inhalation, given CPR and rushed to a nearby hospital.Once the fire was out, crews discovered two dogs that were apparently killed in the inferno.Throughout the day, family members showed up at the home overcome with emotions.A man, who identified himself as a sibling of the injured teen, told Eyewitness News he believes the two will be OK because they were not burned. He said 17-year-old Brittany Razo is in transition to become a boy and is known to everyone as Alex. He added that Alex is set to graduate from Dominguez High School and plays drums in the school marching band.Fellow Dominguez student Donte Andrews is also in the drum line."When I heard about it, I just started to cry," he said. "We're very close, we became a family on the drum line," Donte said.Now, family members are waiting for answers are hope the blaze was not a hate crime as the Los Angeles County sheriff's arson team is investigating the fire. Investigators have not said the fire was suspicious in nature.Neighbors who know the victims well are wishing them the best in their recovery.If you have any relevant information about this fire, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station at (310) 605-6500. You can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).