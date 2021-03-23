2 fatally stabbed at Altadena home in incident partially witnessed on Zoom, officials say

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and woman in their 60s were fatally stabbed at their Altadena home Monday and part of the incident was witnessed by a person on a Zoom call, authorities say.A person of interest who lives at the residence was in custody and officials say they do not believe there remains any immediate threat to others in the neighborhood.Authorities say the incident was reported by a woman who was on a Zoom call with the woman who lived at the home and saw what appeared to be a man being kidnapped at the home. She called 911.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 3100 block of North Marengo Avenue around 2:45 p.m.They found a man in his 60s dead in the driveway. When they checked inside the house, they found a woman in her 60s dead there.As deputies were investigating the scene, a person of interest drove up in the victims' car and said he lived at the home. Deputies detained him."We're not calling him a suspect at this point," said Lt. Barry Hall with LASD Homicide Bureau. "We're calling him a person of interest."The man's relationship to the victims was not immediately clear.