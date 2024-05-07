Real ID deadline is approaching. Here's what Californians need to know

The Real ID deadline is fast approaching. Here's how to know if you need one and what you need to apply for one.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The deadline to get a Real ID for air travel within the country is in one year.

As of May 7, 2025, anyone 18 or older will need to present either a passport or a Real ID to fly domestically and get in a federal building.

In most states, Real IDs have a star in the top right corner. In California, it's marked with a golden bear and a star.

To get it, you'll need proof of social security, two proofs of residency and proof of status such as a passport, a birth certificate or permanent resident card.

You'll still need a passport to travel internationally.