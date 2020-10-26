Silverado Fire: 2 firefighters critically injured while battling 4,000-acre fire near Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two firefighters were critically injured while battling a quickly spreading vegetation fire that broke out near Irvine Monday morning, which prompted mandatory evacuations for thousands of residents as the region was seeing strong winds.

The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, was reported just after 6:45 a.m. at 10 acres in size in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. There had been conflicting reports regarding the size of the blaze, but the department confirmed that it had scorched 4,000 acres with 0% containment as of 1 p.m.

Five-hundred fire personnel rapidly launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds caused them to move with a "moderate rate of spread," eventually jumping the 241 toll road and forcing people from their homes, officials said.

Two hand crew firefighters, ages 26 and 31, both suffered serious burns, OCFA Chief Brian Fennessey announced during a press conference Monday afternoon.

The firefighters have 65% and 50% burns on their bodies, respectively, both second and third degree burns. Both are being treated at the Orange County Global Medical Center and are intubated in the ICU.

"This is a tough fire, we're experiencing winds, very high winds, very low humidity. Our firefighters are some of the bravest, if not the bravest in the world- this is a very hazardous job," Chief Fennessey added.

By 9 a.m., mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in the Orchard Hills neighborhood. The established evacuation zone is for homes north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.

Shortly before 2 p.m., additional evacuation orders were issued for homes south of Irvine Boulevard to Trabuco Road and from Jeffrey Road east to Portola High School.

"This fire is going to continue to cross and encroach upon the homes in multiple areas. So, our priority right now is getting people evacuated and out of the path of the fire," said OCFA Chief Brian Fennessey, who stressed that residents should immediately heed evacuation orders without delay.

The blaze prompted the closure of Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road, according the Orange Police Department. The 241 toll road was closed from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
