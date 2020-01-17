2 firefighters rescued by colleagues, hospitalized after being trapped in burning apartment building in Glendale

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two firefighters were transported to a hospital Thursday afternoon after being trapped in a burning apartment building in Glendale and rescued by fellow firefighters, authorities said.

The blaze erupted about 3 p.m. at a multi-story structure in the 100 block of Carr Drive.

Firefighters attacked the flames from the roof and on the ground while launching a search operation for people who were possibly inside.

Video from AIR7 HD later showed firefighters pulling two of their colleagues from the building and attending to them on the grass outside.

Both appeared to be conscious and sitting up on their own as they were placed in ambulances and taken to a medical center. Details of their injuries and conditions were unknown.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
