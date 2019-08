SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and woman were found dead inside a home in Sun Valley in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say.A 2-year-old child was also found, unharmed, inside the home.Police say a report of shots fired was made around 7 p.m. in the 11000 block of Covello Street.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.