2 gang members convicted in 2016 killing of Marine on leave in South Los Angeles

Lance Cpl. Carlos Segovia, who was shot and killed in South Los Angeles, was buried at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in West Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

Lance Cpl. Carlos Segovia, who was shot and killed in South Los Angeles, was buried at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in West Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A jury has convicted two gang members in the killing of a 19-year-old Marine while he was home on leave in South Los Angeles in 2016.

Lance Cpl. Carlos Segovia Lopez was on leave on Sept. 16, 2016 when he saw two men tampering with vehicles on the street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, authorities say. He confronted the two men and one then shot him in the head.

He died three days later at the hospital.

VIDEO: Lance Cpl. Carlos Segovia Lopez buried at Los Angeles National Cemetery in October 2016
EMBED More News Videos

Lance Cpl. Carlos Segovia, who was shot and killed in South Los Angeles, was buried at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in West Los Angeles.



A jury this week convicted Oscar Aguilar, 28, and Esau Rios, 31, of first-degree murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle. Aguilar also was convicted of one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors say Aguilar pulled the trigger, acting at Rios' direction.

Aguilar faces a possible maximum sentence of 107 years to life in state prison and Rios faces 50 years to life.

The District Attorney's Office says a third man, Ricky Valente, 21, pleaded no contest to one count of accessory after the fact in June 2018. Valente is expected to be placed on three years of probation under the terms of a negotiated plea deal.

Officials say Aguilar and Rios are both gang members and Aguilar had a criminal record prior to the shooting. He was convicted as a juvenile of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury in 2008 and of felony vandalism in 2008, criminal threats in 2011 and possession for transportation or sale of narcotics in 2015.

At the time of the shooting, friends and family said Segovia had for several years volunteered for a group that feeds the homeless. He became a Marine about six months before the shooting to serve the country he loves, his family said. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was among the speakers at his funeral.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countymurderhomicidemarines
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News