Homeless man, woman doused with possible acid while sleeping in Mission Hills park

EMBED </>More Videos

Two homeless people, a man and a woman, were sleeping in Devonwood Park, when police said the pair was doused with a liquid and suddenly felt their faces burning. (KABC)

By
MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two homeless people, a man and a woman, were sleeping in Devonwood Park, when police said the pair was doused with a liquid and suddenly felt their faces burning.

"We believe the chemical was acid-based. It caused severe burns to the face and to the arms and she is being treated by the USC burn center," said Lt. Joseph Kalyn, from the LAPD Mission Division Station.

Police said the man who was also doused with the liquid looked around and didn't see anyone. His burns were less severe and he was released from the hospital.

Yazmin, who is also homeless, spends a lot of time in the park and said she doesn't feel any danger.

"No, it's really safe here. I didn't see anything...I think I've had maybe verbal discussions twice and I've been here for a while," she said.

The victims told police they've been attacked before in the same park but with a different liquid, possibly bleach. Those incidents, however, weren't reported.

"Yes, we're looking at it if this is geared toward the fact that they're homeless, we have not had any similar incidents here in the Mission area or in the San Fernando Valley," Kalyn said.

Residents said the area is a popular park to run or walk a dog and said it's always appeared safe.

Investigators said they do not have any leads at this time and hope someone will come forward to help in the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
acid spillattackwoman attackedman attackedhomelessparklapdMission HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Andrew Urdiales sentenced to death in murders of 5 women
Suspects sought in violent home invasion in Corona
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Protesters blame riot at Norco prison on new state policy
LA judge takes over case of Precious, pit bull deemed vicious after 2017 attack
Perris torture case: Judge denies request by Turpin children's mom
CVS offering free health screenings in some LA-area locations
Memorial held for LASD sergeant killed in the line of duty
Show More
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
2 charged after man found stabbed to death at Rose Bowl parking lot
Job alert: JCPenney hiring 1,000 seasonal employees in LA area
Adorable pandas celebrate birthday with bamboo cake
Worker falls at Disneyland's 'Small World' ride, dangles 20 ft. off ground
More News