WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of two women found dead in their burning Westchester apartment, according to Los Angeles police.
An FBI-LAPD fugitive task force arrested an unnamed 17-year-old in the 1900 block of 22nd Street in Los Angeles. A second juvenile was arrested for allegedly being an accessory to the murders.
Authorities say the incident was domestic-violence related, and the murder suspect was a boyfriend to one of the victims.
A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was also recovered after it was found in the 1300 block of W. 35th Place.
The victims were discovered dead with gunshot wounds in an apartment fire in the 8600 block of Belford Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Los Angeles police confirmed both were sisters, ages 16 and 27. Coroner officials identified the 16-year-old as Sierra Domonique Brown. According to a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses, the other sister is listed as Uniek Souvinette.
The case is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday.