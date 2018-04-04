2 killed, 1 wounded in Long Beach triple shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are dead and another person was wounded in a triple shooting in Long Beach early Wednesday. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Two men were killed and a third man was wounded in a triple shooting in Long Beach on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around midnight at a duplex in the area of 53rd Street and Orange Avenue.

Long Beach police responded to the scene and found one man dead from at least one apparent gunshot wound to the torso. A second injured man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Another man with a gunshot wound to the upper body was transported to a hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

Sonny, the brother-in-law of Suy Phavong, who he identified as one of the victims, was in his garage with three friends before the shooting. When gunshots were heard, the Phavong's wife ran to the garage to find her husband and two others wounded, the brother-in-law stated. The woman witnessed a man run out of the garage as she watched her husband die.

"His wife heard the shots. She called him, he don't answer the phone, and she just went to the garage and checked what's going on, and then she saw they all dead," Sonny said.

Phavong was a father of five.

Sonny said he believes the gunman was hanging out with the group in the garage with the intent to kill one of the men, a taxi driver in his 30s. He believes the other two victims were shot so they can keep quiet.

The suspect was described by the witnesses as a man wearing a gray sweater. Police have not released suspect information.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman killeddeadly shootingLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News