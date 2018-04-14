2 killed, 2 others gravely injured in fire at Studio City music studio

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were killed and two others were gravely injured Saturday morning when a fire broke out at a music studio in Studio City. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY (KABC) --
Two men were killed and two other people were gravely injured Saturday morning when a fire broke out at a music studio in Studio City, officials said. A fifth patient was in fair condition.

Firefighters responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a blaze at a single-story commercial building in the 3700 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, near Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"While the firefighters were en route, they were getting reports that there were people trapped inside," said LAFD Assistant Chief Patrick Butler. "That caused us to immediately go into search operations."

The flames in the 50-by-75-foot studio, called Top Notch Studios, were extinguished within 30 minutes.

"As you can see from the building, extremely challenging, in between other buildings," Butler said. "So we were able to make sure this fire did not spread and burn down the entire block."

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene; the three survivors were transported to hospitals. The victims were not immediately identified.

The people who managed to escape said there were no smoke alarms or fire extinguishers inside the building.

The cause of the incident was being investigated by the LAFD's Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section and the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireperson killedlos angeles fire departmentfirefightersLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyStudio City
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News