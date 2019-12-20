2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Winston-Salem public works building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem officials say two people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a government facility.

Authorities said they had stabilized the situation.

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said in an email Friday morning that two city employees are dead and two people are injured. He said the wounded have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr. told reporters no other information about victims in the Friday morning shooting at a public works building will be released until a 2 p.m. news conference.

Numerous police cars were on the scene in the late morning. Herbert Martinez tells local news outlets a coworker at the site ran out and told him someone was shooting inside. Martinez said he stayed in his truck and heard gunshots.
