2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in San Dimas

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and four others were injured in a five-car crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas on Sunday morning, fire officials say.

The massive collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes just west of Via Verde, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A total of eight people were involved in the crash, including two who were killed, four who were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition and two who refused treatment at the scene. Additional information on the victims was not immediately released.

Traffic in the area was snarled after the collision, and the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for the Nos. 2 to 4 lanes. The CHP tweeted just before 10 a.m. that the lanes would remain blocked for three hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
