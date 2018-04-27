#BREAKING Woman killed, 5 others injured in Beverly Hills crash - the driver arrested on suspicion of DUI. WATCH @ABC7 4:30am! pic.twitter.com/TwdQ0TLRwx — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) April 27, 2018

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash in Beverly Hills that left two women dead and four others hurt early Friday, police said.Beverly Hills police responded to the solo-vehicle crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Little Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard. The driver of the BMW SUV was believed to have lost control before striking a curb and then a palm tree before it flipped over.Some of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle, and one was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Five others were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical. One of those passengers later died from her injuries, police said.Most of people in the vehicle were identified as women in their 20s, but the coroner said one of the ones who died was in her 50s. Police said they believe some of the victims were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.Investigators said DUI and speed are believed to be factors in the collision, and the driver has been arrested. Police were also looking into whether the SUV was equipped to carry six passengers."This is a very unfortunate, very tragic accident," Lt. Renato Moreno said. "As a police department, our hearts go out to the victims and their families, their extended family, and we hope there are education efforts of the 'don't drink and drive' message that we often give."The name of the suspected DUI driver has not been released. She will be booked once she is released from the hospital.Little Santa Monica was closed as crews cleared the scene. It was later reopened.