2 killed during raucous World Series celebrations in Sylmar, police say

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in Sylmar during unruly celebrations following the Dodgers' World Series victory, police say.

After the team's Game 6 victory Wednesday, there were celebrations throughout the region, some of them involving fireworks, others involving vandalism, graffiti and car spinouts.

In Sylmar that night, dozens of people crowded the intersection of Polk Street and Glenoaks Boulevard. Cars were doing doughnuts in the street and fans were lighting fireworks.

At one point, apparently two men with baseball bats approached a car and smashed in the window, police say.

That set off an altercation and people from the crowd chased after them down the street, as did the vandalized vehicle.

There was a shooting and two people were hit by bullets. It wasn't clear if they were the men who had committed the initial vandalism or what involvement they had in the incident.

WATCH: Celebration turns chaotic after crowd storms, loots semi-truck in DTLA
EMBED More News Videos

Fans stormed a semi-truck in downtown L.A. after the Dodgers won the World Series.



Paramedics responded and brought the two victims to a local hospital, where both died from their injuries, police said. Their identities have not been released pending notification to next of kin.

Police did not immediately have any suspect information to provide.

Anyone with information, or those who may have captured video footage of the incident on cellphones or cameras, were asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

City News Service contributed to this report.

RELATED: Angelenos set off fireworks, celebrate in streets after Dodgers win World Series
EMBED More News Videos

Dodgers fans in East L.A. celebrated the World Series win, with many setting off fireworks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylmarlos angeleslos angeles countyworld seriesshootingviolencelos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fugitive extradited from Australia 3 years after Whittier hit-and-run
Affordable apartment complex opens for homeless, low-income families
Presidential campaigns set records for social media ad spending
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Horror movie filming locations popular amongst fans
Walter Wallace Jr. family does not want Philly officers to face murder charges
L.A.'s streak of high temps is longest in recorded history
Show More
LAX debuts facials recognition technology
These spiders lack ears, but they can hear you, study says
Video: Crane spins out of control from top of NYC building
Ralphs offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing
SoCal families find alternative Halloween haunts amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News