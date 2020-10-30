2 killed during raucous World Series celebrations in Sylmar, police say

After the team's Game 6 victory Wednesday, there were celebrations throughout the region, some of them involving fireworks, others involving vandalism, graffiti and car spinouts.
In Sylmar that night, dozens of people crowded the intersection of Polk Street and Glenoaks Boulevard. Cars were doing doughnuts in the street and fans were lighting fireworks.
At one point, apparently two men with baseball bats approached a car and smashed in the window, police say.
That set off an altercation and people from the crowd chased after them down the street, as did the vandalized vehicle.
There was a shooting and two people were hit by bullets. It wasn't clear if they were the men who had committed the initial vandalism or what involvement they had in the incident.
Paramedics responded and brought the two victims to a local hospital, where both died from their injuries, police said. Their identities have not been released pending notification to next of kin.
Police did not immediately have any suspect information to provide.
Anyone with information, or those who may have captured video footage of the incident on cellphones or cameras, were asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
City News Service contributed to this report.
