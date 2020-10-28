Sports

Angelenos set off fireworks, celebrate in streets after Dodgers win World Series

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Soon after the Dodgers captured the World Series title Tuesday night, fans hit the streets of Los Angeles.

AIR7 HD spotted fireworks going off in multiple neighborhoods, despite dangerous fire conditions and high winds in the region that have led to massive brush fires in Orange County.

Los Angeles police were predeployed in key locations throughout the city, following the experience after the Lakers win in which raucous celebrations led to damage to multiple buildings downtown.



In Pacoima, cars and motorcycles were seen doing donuts and burnouts in the street as people gathered.

Landmark buildings in Los Angeles, including City Hall and the pylons at LAX, were lit blue to support the Dodgers.

There is not expected to be any official parade or group celebration of the win, just as there was none for the Lakers, because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
