2 killed in crash involving 2 cars, bicycle in Malibu

The drivers of two cars were killed and a bicyclist was injured following a violent wreck that partially shut down busy Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Friday.The wreck occurred shortly after noon near Trancas Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.The two drivers, both described as male adults, died at the scene, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said. The cyclist was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.Fire officials said one other person suffered minor injuries.The identities of the deceased and injured were not immediately available. The cause of the crash was unknown.All eastbound lanes of PCH were shut down, and only one westbound lane was open, according to the sheriff's officials. Commuters were urged to take alternate routes.