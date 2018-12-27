2 LAPD officers rushed to hospital after patrol SUV slams into tree in Boyle Heights

Authorities are at the scene of a crash in Boyle Heights that left two Los Angeles Police Department officers injured on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two Los Angeles police officers were rushed to the hospital after their patrol vehicle struck a tree in Boyle Heights Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at around 5 a.m. near E. Cesar Chavez Avenue and Bridge Street.

The front of the police vehicle was seen rammed into a tree up on a sidewalk.

Both officers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The two were transported to an area hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the wreck was not clear.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
