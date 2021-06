HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Hollywood after two men were found dead and another was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning, the LAPD said.The bodies of the two deceased men were discovered shortly before 6 a.m. near the 6700 block of De Longpre Avenue, investigators said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.Another man was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.