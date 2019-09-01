2 men found shot to death in South Los Angeles

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were found shot to death inside a vehicle in South Los Angeles Sunday morning.

The bodies of two men in their 30s were found inside a green Mitsubishi SUV with a handicapped license plate in the area of 89th Street and Grand Avenue around 8 a.m.

A friend of the victims told Eyewitness News she believes they were shot around 2 a.m.

She said the two men were her childhood friends and they were not in gangs. One was 34 years old and the other was 35, she said.

She said they did not live in that neighborhood, but would come by at times to visit friends.

One man worked as a barber and the other had just gotten a new job as he was taking care of his sister's baby, after his sister died of cancer recently.

No description of a suspect was immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countyhomicide investigationhomicidegun violenceshootingdouble shootingbody found
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas as Category 5 storm
1 killed, 1 wounded in Moreno Valley shooting
1 killed, 1 injured in Willowbrook bus crash
Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Riverside PD officer suffers injuries after crash with Caltrans truck
Cement truck crashes into home in Mount Washington
Show More
Cessna goes off runway during takeoff in El Monte
Hesperia man accused of murdering woman still on the run
Children grow body hair from alleged drug mix-up
Driver reaches speeds of 100 mph in Pacoima hit-and-run; 2 hurt
Shooter at large after 2 men gunned down in Moreno Valley
More TOP STORIES News