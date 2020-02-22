2 men shot, 1 fatally, at cockfighting event in residential Pacoima neighborhood

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning at a cockfighting event in a residential area of Pacoima, authorities said.A 911 caller reported the shooting about 12:30 a.m. at a property in the 12700 block of Montague Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s deceased at the scene, the LAPD said. His identity was not immediately disclosed.Another shooting victim, a man of unknown age, was transported to a hospital in stable condition.The shooter remained at large. No description was available.The motive for the shooting is under investigation.