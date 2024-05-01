Fire damages LA County fire station in Huntington Park

Firefighters responded to a Los Angeles County fire station in Huntington Park after flames scorched and damaged the building Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a Los Angeles County fire station in Huntington Park after flames scorched and damaged the building Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a Los Angeles County fire station in Huntington Park after flames scorched and damaged the building Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a Los Angeles County fire station in Huntington Park after flames scorched and damaged the building Wednesday morning.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters responded to a Los Angeles County fire station in Huntington Park after flames scorched and damaged the building Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Santa Fe Avenue.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where there was a massive response from firefighters, but the flames appeared to have already been extinguished. However, there was significant damage left behind.

There was a large hole in the roof of the building and at least one fire truck was charred.

Nobody was injured in the incident, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.