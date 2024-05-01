WATCH LIVE

Clashes break out at UCLA amid dueling demonstrations

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, May 1, 2024 7:54AM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chaos erupted at UCLA late Tuesday as protesters violently clashed near a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

The clashes have continued for more than 90 minutes - into early Wednesday - with no law enforcement presence stopping it. Meanwhile, brawls have continued to escalate with people getting beaten and barricades being used as weapons.

The violence escalated just before 11 p.m. as a crowd of demonstrators surrounded a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus. There were multiple occasions when fireworks were thrown inside the encampment.

A chaotic scene unfolded at UCLA where clashes broke out on campus.

It's unclear how many people have been injured.

Campus police told Eyewitness News they are responding to the scene.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
