Clashes break out at UCLA amid dueling demonstrations

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chaos erupted at UCLA late Tuesday as protesters violently clashed near a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

The clashes have continued for more than 90 minutes - into early Wednesday - with no law enforcement presence stopping it. Meanwhile, brawls have continued to escalate with people getting beaten and barricades being used as weapons.

The violence escalated just before 11 p.m. as a crowd of demonstrators surrounded a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus. There were multiple occasions when fireworks were thrown inside the encampment.

It's unclear how many people have been injured.

Campus police told Eyewitness News they are responding to the scene.

