At least two people and a dog were found dead inside a home after a fire in Diamond Bar, and authorities said the incident is now a homicide investigation.Firefighters received a call about the house fire around 4:44 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive. It took crews a little more than 30 minutes to knock down the blaze.When firefighters searched the home, two people and the dog were found.Authorities said one other person was unaccounted for, but may be in the rubble of the home.The cause of the fire is under investigation.