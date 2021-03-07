RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were found dead inside a home in Rancho Cucamonga early Sunday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene on Bergano Place at about 3 a.m.
No additional information, including the circumstances surrounding the incident and suspect information, were not immediately released.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Rancho Cucamonga home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News