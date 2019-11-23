2 people, including 1 teen, shot in South Los Angeles, police search for suspects

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were shot near 84th and Hoover Streets in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

Initial reports said two teenage boys, ages 15 and 13, were shot in front of an apartment complex.

Officers said the 15-year-old was hit in the arm and then took off.

The 13-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

There was no suspect description available.
