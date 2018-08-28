Long Beach police recovered drugs and methamphetamine during a raid of an ice cream truck.

Two suspects were arrested Sunday in connection to an ice cream truck drug bust in Long Beach that recovered methamphetamine and marijuana.George Williams, 57, and Monti Ware, 41, were arrested near the 3200 block of Artesia Boulevard on suspicion of possession for sale.Investigators said Ware is an ex-felon and also faces charges for possession of a firearm and ex-felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.Authorities said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun after raiding the truck.Williams' bail was set at $30,000 and Ware's was set at $50,000.Police did not disclose who owns the ice cream truck.