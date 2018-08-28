Ice cream truck drug bust in Long Beach recovers marijuana and methamphetamine

EMBED </>More Videos

Two suspects were arrested Sunday in connection to an ice cream truck drug bust in Long Beach that recovered methamphetamine and marijuana. (Long Beach Police)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Two suspects were arrested Sunday in connection to an ice cream truck drug bust in Long Beach that recovered methamphetamine and marijuana.

George Williams, 57, and Monti Ware, 41, were arrested near the 3200 block of Artesia Boulevard on suspicion of possession for sale.

Investigators said Ware is an ex-felon and also faces charges for possession of a firearm and ex-felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.

Long Beach police recovered drugs and methamphetamine during a raid of an ice cream truck.



Authorities said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun after raiding the truck.

Williams' bail was set at $30,000 and Ware's was set at $50,000.

Police did not disclose who owns the ice cream truck.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ice creamtrucksdrug arrestdrug bustillegal drugsmethamphetaminemarijuanaLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bill to make California first state to end bail before trial
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Westchester
Manhattan Beach police looking for rape suspect
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
Hunter severely mauled by black bear in San Bernardino Mountains
IE church members mourn loss of pastor to suicide
E. Coli beef recall impacts California Safeway stores
Show More
Trump honors McCain's service to country by re-lowering flags
DMV customers go to Needles for shorter wait times
'Weird Al' Yankovic gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Is social media making you overeat?
Capes & Crowns transform children into superheroes, athletes, princesses
More News