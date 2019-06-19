Long Beach deputy-involved shooting: 2 suspects in stolen truck wounded in gunfight

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects in a stolen pickup truck were wounded by gunfire in a sheriff's deputy-involved shooting in Long Beach, officials said.

The incident happened near Via Oro Avenue and West Carson Street around 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Carson station spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Orange County and tried to pull over the vehicle. The driver fled and deputies gave chase for about five minutes, until the truck swerved to avoid a spike strip, lost control and crashed into a wall.

Officials say the front seat passenger jumped out of the crashed truck and began firing at deputies.

Seven deputies returned fire, striking both suspects, described as men in their 20s.

Witnesses reported hearing 20 to 30 shots during the gunfight.

More than a dozen evidence markers were on the ground at the scene afterward, indicating shell casings, near the pickup truck and a deputy patrol car. A police shield was also on the ground near the truck, which was on a sidewalk.

The two men were transported to a nearby hospital. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

The passenger suspect's handgun was recovered at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident.
