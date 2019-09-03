2 victims found stabbed inside Koreatown Ralphs, police say

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing inside a Koreatown Ralphs supermarket Sunday evening.
A man and a woman were found stabbed inside the store located at 3rd Street and Vermont Avenue and were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were unknown, according to Los Angeles police.
It is unknown what led to the incident.
The suspect remains at large.
