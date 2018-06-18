Two suspected victims of a former USC gynecologist accused of sexually molesting students gave graphic testimony to a state Senate committee Monday.Senators were trying to figure out where the university went wrong handling the reports of sexual misconduct against the doctor.Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at USC's student health center for more than 35 years and was terminated in June 2017, is accused of photographing students during pelvic exams, touching them inappropriately and making racist or sexually inappropriate comments."I was abused by George Tyndall. While I was on that exam table, he told me that I was beautiful, complimented my vagina and told me that my boyfriend must enjoy having sex with me," Lucy Chi said.Los Angeles police said at least 52 former patients came forward with various allegations of sexual misconduct against Tyndall."I should have never met this man. Given the countless complaints the university had against him over the course of decades, it is inexcusable that the university paid Dr. Tyndall to quietly resign without reporting it to the medical board, the police or even students like myself," Shernae Hughes said.All of it also comes in response to allegations that USC allowed Tyndall to leave in 2017 without notifying authorities of the sexual misconduct complaints."Obviously the university is very sorry. We have made significant changes in leadership, policies and procedures at the student health center, and we are confident that this will never happen again," said Martha Escutia, with the university.USC began investigating allegations against the former gynecologist in June 2016. During that investigation, officials discovered that there were allegations and complaints against Tyndall dating as far back as 1990.The university determined Tyndall sexually harassed patients after the yearlong investigation and forced him to resign in June 2017. The university said there are now new procedures for reporting sexual misconduct and what to do about them.But those guidelines may have come too late as the university faces dozens of lawsuits and a federal investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights."I was not satisfied with today's hearing, particularly USC's account of all of the measures that they say that they've taken in order to properly address the situation I feel is still very inadequate," Hughes said.