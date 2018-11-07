2-year-old girl dies amid child abuse investigation in Banning; father arrested

A 2-year-old girl has died, and her father has been detained amid a child abuse investigation in Banning. (KABC)

BANNING, Calif. (KABC) --
A 2-year-old girl has died, and her father was arrested amid a child abuse investigation in Banning.

Police said a man brought the little girl, who was not breathing, to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital at around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hospital employees told police that the toddler wasn't breathing and had an apparent head injury. Police confirmed that the child had in fact suffered head trauma and died from her injuries.

Police said hospital staff called them immediately when they noticed the little girl had facial injuries.

The girl's father was detained by police for questioning. He was later arrested and identified as 35-year-old Dany Vidaury. He was booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child causing death.

Authorities believe the child was beaten and neglected over a period of time. They said the parents were separated and that Vidaury had his first visitation with the little girl. She was turned over to him on Halloween.

Authorities said the abuse happened over the course of her stay with him. She suffered severe head trauma and had bruises all over her body.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Banning Police Department's Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
