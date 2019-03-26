Disasters & Accidents

2-year-old girl severely injured in fall at Bellflower apartment complex

EMBED <>More Videos

A two-year-old girl was severely injured in a fall at a Bellflower apartment complex.

By ABC7.com staff
BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-year-old girl was severely injured in a fall at a Bellflower apartment complex.

Responding officers said the child landed on concrete after a one-story fall.

Her injuries were so severe that deputies rushed her to Long Beach Memorial Hospital in their squad car, rather than wait for an ambulance to arrive.

There is no word yet on the child's current condition.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsbellflowerlos angeles countychildrenchild injured
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing 15-year-old girl's body found in Compton
Pasadena family demands answers after dog dies on flight
SoCal boy with cancer needs mixed-race bone marrow match
College-admissions defendants plead not guilty
VIDEO: Dog stolen from Rubidoux mobile home park
Drunk shopping online is big business, survey finds
More senior citizens turning to cannabis for medication
Show More
Mystic Lake in IE nearly full for the first time in 15 years
Stolen pickup with sentimental value recovered in Riverside
Southwest Airlines parks its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Victorville
Man found with bombs during Brea traffic stop sentenced
'Dumbo' celebrates inclusion, Colin Farrell says
More TOP STORIES News