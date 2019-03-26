BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-year-old girl was severely injured in a fall at a Bellflower apartment complex.
Responding officers said the child landed on concrete after a one-story fall.
Her injuries were so severe that deputies rushed her to Long Beach Memorial Hospital in their squad car, rather than wait for an ambulance to arrive.
There is no word yet on the child's current condition.
2-year-old girl severely injured in fall at Bellflower apartment complex
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News