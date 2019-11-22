20-year-old man fatally shot in Santa Ana; suspect on the loose

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Santa Ana early Friday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred just south of the 22 Freeway in the 2800 block of Bristol Street around 2:30 a.m., Santa Ana police said.

Police also said the victim's family found him dead and his car missing. Residents reported hearing arguments and gunshots.

Police believe the suspect is in the victim's car and are considering the shooter to be armed and dangerous.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
