U.S. Census 2020: Expert discusses challenges of getting immigrant communities to participate

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Everyone counts" is the message the U.S. Census Bureau hopes Americans will hear and take action on as the agency continues its once-a-decade count of the nation's population.
Getting people to participate is one of the biggest challenges for the census, made even more difficult this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
June Lim is a demographic expert and official with the group Asian Americans Advancing Justice. She spoke to Eyewitness News about the challenges of getting immigrant communities, especially the undocumented, to participate in the census count.
Additional resources for the Asian community are available here at Count Us In 2020.
